PC Injustice 2 Released

WBIE and DC Entertainment announce the launch of the Windows edition of
Injustice 2
, the DC comics brawler sequel. This is available from
the Microsoft Store
and
Steam
. The
Injustice 2 website
is where to go for
everything you need to know about the game, and the announcement covers the
release of the game as well as DLC availability:
Warner Bros. Interactive
Entertainment and DC Entertainment today announced that the top-selling and
critically acclaimed videogame Injustice 2 is available now for PC via
Steam and
the
Microsoft Store. Originally developed by NetherRealm Studios, Injustice 2
has been adapted for PC by QLOC and will allow PC players to experience the
super-powered hit game featuring Justice League characters Batman, Wonder Woman,
Aquaman, The Flash and Cyborg, as well as other iconic DC characters such as
Harley Quinn and Green Arrow.
All DLC currently available for Injustice 2 on consoles (Red Hood, Sub Zero,
Starfire, Black Manta, and Raiden) are available now for the PC version through
the PC Injustice 2 Ultimate Edition, Injustice 2 Ultimate Pack, or Fighter Pack
#1 and Fighter Pack #2. The latest Hellboy DLC, released today for PlayStation
4, Xbox One X, and Xbox One, will be available at a later date.
Developed by the award-winning NetherRealm Studios, Injustice 2 features a
massive roster of DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains and allows players to build
and power up the ultimate version of their favorite DC characters. Players can
fight their way across an epic Story Mode, ever-changing Multiverse and online
multiplayer guilds - all while earning rare and valuable gear to fully customize
their characters.