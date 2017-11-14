Far Cry 5 Shows off Virtual Montana

The Far Cry series is moving to Montana soon, though there is no word on whether
Far Cry
5 will allow you to play as a dental floss tycoon. It will allow you to explore
a virtual version of the state, however, and
UbiBlog has details on the work going into the environment. The post
includes this trailer
on the project, and a lot of details. Here's an excerpt:
Far Cry is as
much about capturing natural beauty as it is about explosive mayhem, and with
Far Cry 5, the bar for re-creating the wilderness is especially high. Unlike the
fictional Kyrat or Rook Islands, Montana’s forests, farmlands, and highways will
feel familiar to a lot of players – and that means the developers needed to
accurately capture every detail, from the wildlife to the logos on roadside
shops to the bark on trees, to make Hope County feel like a convincing place.
“We needed to change the way we prepared ourselves,” says Isaac Papismado,
graphic assistant on Far Cry 5. “In the past, we used the internet, we used a
lot of secondary sources, books, things like that. Whereas now, we really want
to go onsite with a team with cameras, and get as much as we can.”
That meant taking a series of trips to Montana, during which the developers
trekked into small towns and wilderness locations. They got to know Montana’s
ecosystem, wildlife, and people, and took thousands of photos, many of which
were used to re-create the landscape in a process called photogrammetry. Using
photogrammetry, objects like trees, vegetation, buildings, and even people are
photographed from multiple angles and scanned to create lifelike 3D objects.
This technique led not only to some of the most detailed environments Far Cry
has seen to date, but to a few surprises that made their way into the
story.