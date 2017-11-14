 
Duelyst Immortal Vanguard Expansion

[Nov 14, 2017, 8:25 pm ET] - Post a Comment

BANDAI NAMCO announces the release of Immortal Vanguard, a new expansion for Duelyst, their Windows and macOS virtual card strategy game. Like the game itself, the add-on is free, and it's available through the Duelyst website or Steam. This post details the new cards, emotes, icons, and gameplay changes this includes, and the announcement gives an overview:

Today, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. and Counterplay Games have launched Immortal Vanguard, the newest expansion for Duelyst, the ultimate tactical collectible card game with lightning fast matches and infinite depth. The expansion introduces new Generals, Minions, Spells and Artifacts, as well as a “Build” mechanic. Immortal Vanguard and Duelyst are available now as free downloads on Steam or on Duelyst.com.

Immortal Vanguard delivers six new generals for players to add into their collections, with one general being added per faction. This is the first group of generals to be introduced to Duelyst since the game launched in April of last year, and includes Lyonar, Abyssian, Magmar and Songhai, among others. Each general commands a new unique bloodbound spell, and has synergy with the more than 100 new cards being introduced into the game, which include new spells and minions. Additionally, Immortal Vanguard is adding new Mech units to the game for the first time since launch, and introducing the “Build” mechanic, which allows a minion to be built during a round.

