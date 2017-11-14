 
Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Released

[Nov 14, 2017, 8:25 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Harvest Moon: Light of Hope is now available for Windows on Steam, offering the first PC game in the long-running farm simulation series. The 20 year history preceding this game and its release is interesting, and more than a little complicated, and there's an interview on PC Gamer that explains all the hows and whys. Back to the game itself, this launch trailer offers a look at gameplay, and here are details from the launch announcement:

In Harvest Moon: Light of Hope, players begin the game as they set out looking for a fresh start and new surroundings. During their voyage, their ship is hit by a monsoon and goes down. As they drift into a small harbor town, now in shambles from the storm, it will be up to the player to help rebuild the town and save the lighthouse...but it won't be easy! Nevertheless, with some hard work growing crops, tending livestock, and gathering materials for repairs, players will be able to make new friends, start a family, revive the lighthouse, and save the town!

Harvest Moon: Light of Hope includes new features such as repairing, which enables the player to repair destroyed homes and unlock new shops, characters, farming tools, and farming land. The Farming Friend is another new addition, which helps players grow abundant crops. The game has a retro plus feel, with classic SNES-inspired graphics alongside some modern features in honor of the 20th anniversary. There will also be some familiar faces from previous Harvest Moon titles!

Harvest Moon: Light of Hope let's players:

  • Collect important materials to rebuild the town and restore the lighthouse!
  • Complete requests from villagers to unlock new areas and items!
  • Attend new and unique festivals, including the Dog Racing Festival!
  • Learn to grow and mutate crops with user friendly UI and tutorials!
  • Play as a boy or a girl, get married, and start a family!

