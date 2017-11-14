Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Released

Harvest Moon: Light of Hope
is now available for Windows
on Steam
, offering the first PC game in the long-running farm simulation
series. The 20 year history preceding this game and its release is interesting,
and more than a little complicated, and there's
an interview on PC Gamer
that explains all the hows and whys. Back to the
game itself, this launch
trailer
offers a look at gameplay, and here are details from the launch
announcement:
In Harvest Moon: Light of Hope, players begin the game as
they set out looking for a fresh start and new surroundings. During their
voyage, their ship is hit by a monsoon and goes down. As they drift into a small
harbor town, now in shambles from the storm, it will be up to the player to help
rebuild the town and save the lighthouse...but it won't be easy! Nevertheless,
with some hard work growing crops, tending livestock, and gathering materials
for repairs, players will be able to make new friends, start a family, revive
the lighthouse, and save the town!
Harvest Moon: Light of Hope includes new features such as repairing, which
enables the player to repair destroyed homes and unlock new shops, characters,
farming tools, and farming land. The Farming Friend is another new addition,
which helps players grow abundant crops. The game has a retro plus feel, with
classic SNES-inspired graphics alongside some modern features in honor of the
20th anniversary. There will also be some familiar faces from previous Harvest
Moon titles!
Harvest Moon: Light of Hope let's players:
- Collect important materials to rebuild the town
and restore the lighthouse!
- Complete requests from villagers to unlock new
areas and items!
- Attend new and unique festivals, including the Dog
Racing Festival!
- Learn to grow and mutate crops with user friendly
UI and tutorials!
- Play as a boy or a girl, get married, and start a
family!