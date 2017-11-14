 
Another Star Wars Battlefront II Progression Follow-up

[Nov 14, 2017, 09:48 am ET] - Post a Comment

A post on GameInformer explains why they are still crafting their Star Wars Battlefront II review, shedding additional light on the controversy over the game's grind/payment system to unlock characters (thanks GameWatcher). Yesterday EA announced they were reducing the credits required to unlock characters by 75%. This implies that these unlocks could be earned 75% quicker, but it turns out they also quietly made it harder to earn those credits in the first place, so it's not as straightforward as that. Here's word:

Due to last-second changes to Star Wars Battlefront II's hero costs, I decided to hold my review, and won't post it until I have firm grasp on the new flow of the game. Electronic Arts clearly heard the uproar from the gaming community about the inflated costs of heroes, and slashed their prices by 75 percent. This is not a small tweak. It completely changes my take on the game – moving from an evil time sink to potentially reasonable. I need to dive back into all of the modes to see if any other changes were made.

For instance, during my review, completing the campaign earned players a unique loot crate that contained 20,000 credits. That reward is now 5,000 credits. A big change. What else is different? I need to find out. One thing I hope EA is addressing is Arcade rewards; after completing five challenges, I was alerted that I could no longer earn credits in this mode and that more would be available in 14 hours.

