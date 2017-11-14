 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

COD Points System and Emblem Editor Delayed

[Nov 14, 2017, 09:48 am ET] - Post a Comment

The new Call of Duty: WW2 patch notes reveal a delay to the promised Emblem Editor for the military shooter sequel. Word is: "Because most of our players are using a mouse & keyboard we wanted to take advantage of that, particularly for the UX around Emblem Editor. Therefore, we are taking some extra time to apply some more polish into the feature before releasing it on PC. The Emblem Editor is planned to be released in December, but stay tuned for more details on what PC specific features we are adding." Also, Activision Support tweets about a delay to the launch of COD Points system for Call of Duty WWII (thanks MP1ST). It's not clear from the announcement whether this is because they are still addressing launch issues, if they are just staying in their foxhole while bullets are still flying over the Star Wars Battlefront II loot system, or something else. But they do say the launch will include some bonus spacebux when it launches a week from today:

As an update to an earlier announcement, the COD Points live date has been shifted to November 21. As a digital edition owner, your bonus of 1,100 CP will be awarded at that time. Thank you for your patience.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Another Star Wars Battlefront II Progression Follow-up
COD Points System and Emblem Editor Delayed
StarCraft II: How Wings of Liberty Owners Can Claim their Free Heart of the Swarm
Road Rage Peels Out
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Matchmaking Changes
Wireless HTC Vive Focus Details
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Released
Morning Patches
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup
Op Ed
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Previews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
Out of the Blue 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.