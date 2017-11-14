COD Points System and Emblem Editor Delayed

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
The new Call of Duty: WW2 patch notes reveal a delay to the promised Emblem Editor for the military shooter sequel. Word is: "Because most of our players are using a mouse & keyboard we wanted to take advantage of that, particularly for the UX around Emblem Editor. Therefore, we are taking some extra time to apply some more polish into the feature before releasing it on PC. The Emblem Editor is planned to be released in December, but stay tuned for more details on what PC specific features we are adding." Also, Activision Support tweets about a delay to the launch of COD Points system for Call of Duty WWII (thanks MP1ST). It's not clear from the announcement whether this is because they are still addressing launch issues, if they are just staying in their foxhole while bullets are still flying over the Star Wars Battlefront II loot system, or something else. But they do say the launch will include some bonus spacebux when it launches a week from today:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 14 November 2017, 10:15.
Chatbear Announcements.