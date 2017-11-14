StarCraft II: How Wings of Liberty Owners Can Claim their Free Heart of the Swarm

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
With StarCraft II Wings of Liberty going free-to-play later today, the StarCraft II website has details on now those who already own the first part of the StarCraft II trilogy can claim a free copy of Heart of the Swarm:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 14 November 2017, 10:15.
Chatbear Announcements.