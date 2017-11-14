StarCraft II: How Wings of Liberty Owners Can Claim their Free Heart of the Swarm

If you are a Wings of Liberty owner, you can claim the Heart of the Swarm campaign for free as a token of our appreciation. You’ll find our special gift to you in the new My Gifts tab of your Blizzard Battle.net app.



To claim your free gift:

Open the Blizzard Battle.net desktop app .

Click the glowing Gift button located next to your BattleTag on the upper right.

Click Claim. A notification will pop-up when you have new Gifts to claim.

You can also claim through the Gift tab in the Blizzard Battle.net mobile app.



Make sure to claim your gift by December 8, before it disappears, and thanks for your continued support of StarCraft II!