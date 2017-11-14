Road Rage Peels Out

Leading video game publisher Maximum Games has launched Road Rage, the open-world motorcycle action game from independent developer Team6 Game Studios. It is available today as a boxed product at major retailers and digitally on the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One and Windows PC for $29.99.



Road Rage is an over-the-top motorcycle racer and brawler in which players climb the ranks of an outlaw gang in a city run by crime. Beat down rival gang members with an arsenal of hard-hitting weapons while pushing your ride to the limit in high-speed competitions, leaving the authorities in your dust across over 90 story and side missions. Take your winnings and enhance your bike’s performance with a variety of customizable upgrades to cruise in style through this far-reaching and dangerous open world.



You’ll explore a variety of neighborhoods in the city of Ashen as you seek out ways to battle and hustle your way to victory. Take no prisoners in this knock-down, drag-out, high-speed joyride, available today on PlayStation®4, Xbox One and PC!