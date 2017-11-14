 
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Matchmaking Changes

[Nov 14, 2017, 09:48 am ET] - Post a Comment

The Counter-Strike blog announces the end of Operation Hydra is nigh in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. They outline a bunch of changes coming to the multiplayer shooter, saying some aspects of the event will remain in place, including the Wingman system and the War Games format. They also detail changes to the competitive map pool and casual map groups. They also announce changes coming to the game's matchmaking system. Here's a bit from that:

A Matter of Trust
So what if the Prime system was re-imagined using a wider range of factors? We started with that question, and have been experimenting with matching players using observed behaviors and attributes of their Steam account, including the overall amount of time they had spent playing CS:GO, how frequently they were reported for cheating, time spent playing other games on their Steam account, etc. We call this system Trust, and these factors considered together form a player’s Trust Factor.

The results of the experiment have been positive. In matches created using Trust Factor, most players ended up generating fewer reports regardless of their Prime status.

We wanted to keep the best parts of Prime and ditch the parts that cause problems in the CS:GO community. Starting today, players will, by default, enter matchmaking using their Trust Factor rather than their Prime status and in the short term, players with Prime status can still choose to match using the old system.

