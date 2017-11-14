 
Wireless HTC Vive Focus Details

[Nov 14, 2017, 09:48 am ET]

SlashGear has details on the HTC Vive Focus, a new version of the VR headset that eliminates the wires without the need for a mobile phone (thanks [H]ardOCP). This video shows us what this looks like, though there's no word yet on when to expect a release. Here's a bit on the plan:

The HTC Vive Focus features a high-resolution AMOLED screen alongside a Snapdragon 835 VR Platform. HTC boasts that its model is the first of its kind to feature an inside-out 6-degree-of-freedom tracking tech otherwise known as 6DoF. Focus uses an open platform called Wave VR and can access the Viveport VR content.

The HTC Focus aims to offer something like the best of both current VR worlds — you get a premium experience as with higher end virtual reality headsets, but with the same portability as things like Gear VR that use a phone to eliminate wires. By eliminating both the PC and the phone requirements, users aren’t dependent on any other device for their VR experiences.

