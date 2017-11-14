LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Released

for Windows,
Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Switch. Here's a
Warner
Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group and Marvel
Entertainment today announced the launch of LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes 2, an
original, humor-filled sequel to the critically acclaimed blockbuster game,
LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes. In this all-new, epic adventure, the time-travelling
Super Villain Kang the Conqueror has stolen numerous Marvel cities and locations
ripped from time and space to form the expansive Open Hub World of Chronopolis.
To foil Kang’s diabolical plans, an elite team of Super Heroes must band
together in cosmic battle that takes players on an exciting journey across the
Marvel Universe. Published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and
developed by TT Games in partnership with The LEGO Group and Marvel
Entertainment, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 is now available for PlayStation®4,
Xbox One®, Nintendo Switch™ and PC.
“Packed with signature LEGO humor, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 delivers a huge,
intergalactic saga that spans the Marvel Universe,” said Tom Stone, Managing
Director, TT Games Publishing. “The game introduces new features and an
incredibly large open world for players to roam and explore, from the mythical
land of Asgard to the deep space base of Knowhere and many more imaginative
settings.”
“The game offers unprecedented opportunities for exploration and imaginative
creative play within the LEGO version of the Marvel Universe,” said Sean William
McEvoy, VP, Digital Games & Apps, The LEGO Group. “It’s great to see so many
larger-than-life characters, settings, and stories coming to life in this
vibrant, beautiful, and epic game.”
“Whether you’re a Marvel fan or a LEGO fan, the collaboration with LEGO and TT
Games has produced an original experience that will be fun for all players,”
said Jay Ong, SVP, Games & Innovation, Marvel Entertainment. “With a huge array
of brand new characters from the Marvel Universe and an all-new mind-bending
time manipulation mechanic, this game is sure to provide hours of fresh and
authentic gameplay.”
Picking up directly where LEGO Marvel Super Heroes left off, this all-new sequel
features a completely original branching storyline co-written by award-winning
comic writer Kurt Busiek. This story brings together a diverse roster of iconic
Marvel Super Heroes and Super Villains from different time periods and realities
including Ant-Man, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Cosmo the Spacedog, Cowboy
Captain America, Doctor Octopus, Doctor Strange, Ghost Rider, Green Goblin,
Groot, Gwenpool, Hawkeye, Howard the Duck, Hulk, Iron Man, Luke Cage, Ms.
Marvel, Rocket Raccoon, She-Hulk, Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man, Star-Lord, Thor, and
many more. Players can roam and explore 18 different Marvel locations within the
incredible Open Hub World of Chronopolis, from the vibrant jungle of Wakanda to
the pyramids of Ancient Egypt, along with Asgard, Attilan, Knowhere, the
Coliseum, Hala, Hydra Empire, Kang’s Citadel, K'un-Lun, Lemuria, Manhattan,
Medieval England, Noir New York, 2099 Nueva York, Old West, The Swamp, and
Xandar.
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 also features a four-player local multiplayer mode,
allowing friends and family to play competitively or cooperatively as a team in
a series of themed challenges and battle arenas.
For players who want to further their adventures beyond the main game, the LEGO
Marvel Super Heroes 2 Season Pass will include six Level Packs and four
Character Packs. The Level Packs feature content inspired by Marvel Studios’
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Marvel Studios’ Black Panther, Marvel Studios’
Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp, as well as
comics-inspired content for Cloak & Dagger and The Runaways. The Character
Packs, including Agents of Atlas, Champions, Out of Time, and Classic Guardians
of the Galaxy, will add more than 60 new characters to the main game’s roster of
over 200 Super Heroes and Super Villains. The Season Pass will be available
separately or as part of the LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition, which
features the main game, Season Pass, early access to the Classic Guardians of
the Galaxy Character Pack, and an exclusive Giant-Man LEGO Minifigure included
in the physical version.