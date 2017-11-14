LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Released

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group and Marvel Entertainment today announced the launch of LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes 2, an original, humor-filled sequel to the critically acclaimed blockbuster game, LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes. In this all-new, epic adventure, the time-travelling Super Villain Kang the Conqueror has stolen numerous Marvel cities and locations ripped from time and space to form the expansive Open Hub World of Chronopolis. To foil Kang’s diabolical plans, an elite team of Super Heroes must band together in cosmic battle that takes players on an exciting journey across the Marvel Universe. Published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developed by TT Games in partnership with The LEGO Group and Marvel Entertainment, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 is now available for PlayStation®4, Xbox One®, Nintendo Switch™ and PC.



“Packed with signature LEGO humor, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 delivers a huge, intergalactic saga that spans the Marvel Universe,” said Tom Stone, Managing Director, TT Games Publishing. “The game introduces new features and an incredibly large open world for players to roam and explore, from the mythical land of Asgard to the deep space base of Knowhere and many more imaginative settings.”



“The game offers unprecedented opportunities for exploration and imaginative creative play within the LEGO version of the Marvel Universe,” said Sean William McEvoy, VP, Digital Games & Apps, The LEGO Group. “It’s great to see so many larger-than-life characters, settings, and stories coming to life in this vibrant, beautiful, and epic game.”



“Whether you’re a Marvel fan or a LEGO fan, the collaboration with LEGO and TT Games has produced an original experience that will be fun for all players,” said Jay Ong, SVP, Games & Innovation, Marvel Entertainment. “With a huge array of brand new characters from the Marvel Universe and an all-new mind-bending time manipulation mechanic, this game is sure to provide hours of fresh and authentic gameplay.”



Picking up directly where LEGO Marvel Super Heroes left off, this all-new sequel features a completely original branching storyline co-written by award-winning comic writer Kurt Busiek. This story brings together a diverse roster of iconic Marvel Super Heroes and Super Villains from different time periods and realities including Ant-Man, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Cosmo the Spacedog, Cowboy Captain America, Doctor Octopus, Doctor Strange, Ghost Rider, Green Goblin, Groot, Gwenpool, Hawkeye, Howard the Duck, Hulk, Iron Man, Luke Cage, Ms. Marvel, Rocket Raccoon, She-Hulk, Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man, Star-Lord, Thor, and many more. Players can roam and explore 18 different Marvel locations within the incredible Open Hub World of Chronopolis, from the vibrant jungle of Wakanda to the pyramids of Ancient Egypt, along with Asgard, Attilan, Knowhere, the Coliseum, Hala, Hydra Empire, Kang’s Citadel, K'un-Lun, Lemuria, Manhattan, Medieval England, Noir New York, 2099 Nueva York, Old West, The Swamp, and Xandar.



LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 also features a four-player local multiplayer mode, allowing friends and family to play competitively or cooperatively as a team in a series of themed challenges and battle arenas.



For players who want to further their adventures beyond the main game, the LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Season Pass will include six Level Packs and four Character Packs. The Level Packs feature content inspired by Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Marvel Studios’ Black Panther, Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp, as well as comics-inspired content for Cloak & Dagger and The Runaways. The Character Packs, including Agents of Atlas, Champions, Out of Time, and Classic Guardians of the Galaxy, will add more than 60 new characters to the main game’s roster of over 200 Super Heroes and Super Villains. The Season Pass will be available separately or as part of the LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition, which features the main game, Season Pass, early access to the Classic Guardians of the Galaxy Character Pack, and an exclusive Giant-Man LEGO Minifigure included in the physical version.