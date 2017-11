The Real Problem with 'Games as Service' Isn't the Microtransactions - WIRED.

"And yet I worry that the shift away from those open-world games to ones that try to keep players locked in with buyable weapons and power-ups will lead to fewer titles like Final Fantasy XI. (Final Fantasy XV is already becoming a type of a service game.) I worry that, in the push toward making games that can be broken up into a series of profitable chunks, game design that emphasizes sprawling geographies will be left by the wayside by major developers. I fear that big-budget places, with all of their majesty and complexity, might get cast aside. I worry that, one day, gaming might run out of travel stories to tell."