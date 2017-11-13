 
New AMD Drivers (Sort Of)

[Nov 13, 2017, 7:47 pm ET] - 1 Comment

AMD Support now offers Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.11.1 drivers for Windows (thanks Bill). Those paying careful attention may notice this is the same version number as the hotfix drivers released at the start of this month. The difference here is that these are a reissue that is now officially WHQL-certified, so these can be installed on systems using Microsoft Secure boot. The main features of the new drivers is improved Call of Duty: WWII performance on Radeon RX Vega64 (8GB) graphics and support for AMD XConnect technology on Radeon RX Vega56 graphics cards for select eGPU enclosures.

