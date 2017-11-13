Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus DLC Roadmap

Bethesda.net
offers a post-launch roadmap for Wolfenstein II: The New
Colossus
, outlining when to expect the DLC for the shooter sequel. The DLC
will be sold individually, or as part of a season pass. Here are the details:
BJ Blazkowicz might be a nigh-unstoppable Nazi-killing machine, but it
takes more than one man to make a revolution. That’s where The Freedom
Chronicles comes in. Starring three different heroes, this multipart DLC will
give players a chance make America Nazi-free again – but from a trio of fresh
perspectives. Available as individual DLC packs or all together in the Season
Pass, The Freedom Chronicles includes:
Episode Zero
Included with pre-order or Season Pass. Available now.
Episode Zero introduces you to Joseph Stallion, Jessica Valiant and Gerald
Wilkins as they fight for freedom in the American Territories. Blast your way
through Nazis using unique abilities and an arsenal of guns in this opening DLC
mission.
The Adventures of Gunslinger Joe
December 14
As former professional quarterback Joseph Stallion, smash through Nazi hordes
from the ruins of Chicago to the vastness of space!
The Diaries of Agent Silent Death
January 30
As ex-OSS agent and assassin Jessica Valiant, infiltrate Nazi bunkers in
California and discover the secrets of Operation San Andreas!
The Amazing Deeds of Captain Wilkins
March 2018
As the US Army’s renowned hero Captain Gerald Wilkins, embark on a mission to
Nazi-controlled Alaska to dismantle Operation Black Sun!
The Freedom Chronicles Season Pass is available now, for $24.99 (US) / £17.99
(UK) / $34.95 (AUS).