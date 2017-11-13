Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus DLC Roadmap

BJ Blazkowicz might be a nigh-unstoppable Nazi-killing machine, but it takes more than one man to make a revolution. That’s where The Freedom Chronicles comes in. Starring three different heroes, this multipart DLC will give players a chance make America Nazi-free again – but from a trio of fresh perspectives. Available as individual DLC packs or all together in the Season Pass, The Freedom Chronicles includes:



Episode Zero

Included with pre-order or Season Pass. Available now.

Episode Zero introduces you to Joseph Stallion, Jessica Valiant and Gerald Wilkins as they fight for freedom in the American Territories. Blast your way through Nazis using unique abilities and an arsenal of guns in this opening DLC mission.



The Adventures of Gunslinger Joe

December 14

As former professional quarterback Joseph Stallion, smash through Nazi hordes from the ruins of Chicago to the vastness of space!



The Diaries of Agent Silent Death

January 30

As ex-OSS agent and assassin Jessica Valiant, infiltrate Nazi bunkers in California and discover the secrets of Operation San Andreas!



The Amazing Deeds of Captain Wilkins

March 2018

As the US Army’s renowned hero Captain Gerald Wilkins, embark on a mission to Nazi-controlled Alaska to dismantle Operation Black Sun!



The Freedom Chronicles Season Pass is available now, for $24.99 (US) / £17.99 (UK) / $34.95 (AUS).