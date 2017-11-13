"One-Trick" Overwatch Player Bans?

After investigating a number of the cases that have been surfaced over the past 24 hours, we can confirm that the system is working as intended.



None of these were simple cases of “one tricking” or off-meta hero selection. These were examples of behavior intended to disrupt Competitive Play. As such, the punishments will stand.



To be clear, specializing in certain heroes or playing off-meta heroes is not bad behavior on its own. In fact, we actively encourage people to be clever with their team comps and work with their teammates to counter the enemy comp. Teamwork is important and should be considered when making your hero selections, especially in Competitive Play.



We take these kinds of reports very seriously, along with your feedback. We’ll continue to fine-tune our systems, and we apologize for any confusion about the way that these policies have been communicated.