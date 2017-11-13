 
"One-Trick" Overwatch Player Bans?

[Nov 13, 2017, 7:47 pm ET] - 6 Comments

A thread on reddit discusses a ban handed down to a Torbjörn main in Overwatch which is apparently connected to his unwillingness to switch to a different character (thanks PCGamesN). The banned player, Fuey500, took his case to Twitter, saying, "Please unban me I am a high elo one trick who does not do anything wrong I am a wholesome boi. Thanks!" Blizzard responded, indicating they are struggling to decide how this fits with their vague guideline about playing nice. Then, somewhat confusingly, they followed up with another post explaining that the bans in question were for abuse beyond simply being a "one-trick pony," though it's hard to see how this relates to the Fuey500 case. Here's word:

After investigating a number of the cases that have been surfaced over the past 24 hours, we can confirm that the system is working as intended.

None of these were simple cases of “one tricking” or off-meta hero selection. These were examples of behavior intended to disrupt Competitive Play. As such, the punishments will stand.

To be clear, specializing in certain heroes or playing off-meta heroes is not bad behavior on its own. In fact, we actively encourage people to be clever with their team comps and work with their teammates to counter the enemy comp. Teamwork is important and should be considered when making your hero selections, especially in Competitive Play.

We take these kinds of reports very seriously, along with your feedback. We’ll continue to fine-tune our systems, and we apologize for any confusion about the way that these policies have been communicated.

