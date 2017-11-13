"One-Trick" Overwatch Player Bans?

|
A thread on reddit discusses a ban handed down to a Torbjörn main in Overwatch which is apparently connected to his unwillingness to switch to a different character (thanks PCGamesN). The banned player, Fuey500, took his case to Twitter, saying, "Please unban me I am a high elo one trick who does not do anything wrong I am a wholesome boi. Thanks!" Blizzard responded, indicating they are struggling to decide how this fits with their vague guideline about playing nice. Then, somewhat confusingly, they followed up with another post explaining that the bans in question were for abuse beyond simply being a "one-trick pony," though it's hard to see how this relates to the Fuey500 case. Here's word:
