WARFACE Battle Royale Plans

Battle Royale mode seems to be the new black in gaming, as the WARFACE website announces Crytek is planning their own experimental version of the game mode for their free-to-play online shooter (thanks Gamasutra). They say this will be part of their next update, but oddly, they also indicate this will only be active for a limited time. Here's word:
