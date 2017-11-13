 
WARFACE Battle Royale Plans

[Nov 13, 2017, 7:47 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Battle Royale mode seems to be the new black in gaming, as the WARFACE website announces Crytek is planning their own experimental version of the game mode for their free-to-play online shooter (thanks Gamasutra). They say this will be part of their next update, but oddly, they also indicate this will only be active for a limited time. Here's word:

Soldier, this is by far the toughest challenge of the year — the new game mode will require you to be always on the ready, it’s Battle Royale. The game mode will be available in the next update, only for a limited time.

MAP

Warface has a broad variety of game modes available — some are more conservative and classic, suited to the 5-on-5 scenarios, whilst some others are more dynamic and perhaps even, arcade. With Battle Royale, we wanted to create something on the thin verge between the two, and here you have it: quick-paced combat with an element of the unknown — you never know which gun you’re going to get, with action taking place on the largest PvP map ever seen in the game.

MAIN FEATURES

  • The game mode takes after the most classic scenario: each man for himself.
  • Dynamic engagement, that always keeps you on the move — linger a minute too long and you’ll be caught outside the shield and left for dead.
  • An enormous new map with plenty of areas to explore. No round will ever feel the same — you never know where you’re headed until the “Zone” hits.
    Plenty of achievements to unlock!

