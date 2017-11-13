Hyper Universe Free Weekend

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
The Hyper Universe website has details on a new patch that's now live in the early access version of the side-scrolling MOBA. The new version introduces Liu, a martial artist that is not even remotely based on Bruce Lee, so don't go calling any lawyers here. Here's a trailer where you can see the lack of resemblance for yourself. The clip also covers a free weekend for the game that gets underway on Thursday. Word is:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 13 November 2017, 21:45.
Chatbear Announcements.