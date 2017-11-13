 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Hyper Universe Free Weekend

[Nov 13, 2017, 7:47 pm ET] - Post a Comment

The Hyper Universe website has details on a new patch that's now live in the early access version of the side-scrolling MOBA. The new version introduces Liu, a martial artist that is not even remotely based on Bruce Lee, so don't go calling any lawyers here. Here's a trailer where you can see the lack of resemblance for yourself. The clip also covers a free weekend for the game that gets underway on Thursday. Word is:

The latest update preview for Hyper Universe has gone live. Joining the current roster of eclectic Hypers this Thursday is Liu, the famed martial artist who brings his dragon-kicking skills to the assassin class. There is also a free weekend event coming on Nov. 16 through Nov. 21 for players that download the game through the Nexon launcher. Check out the developer blog that went live today for the latest information and stay tuned for even more details coming this Thursday.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
New AMD Drivers (Sort Of)
Star Wars Battlefront II Progression Eased
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus DLC Roadmap
Season Four for For Honor Tomorrow
"One-Trick" Overwatch Player Bans?
WARFACE Battle Royale Plans
Hyper Universe Free Weekend
Tekken 7 Adding Noctis Lucis Caelum
Hitman TV Series Plans
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.