Hyper Universe Free Weekend

The Hyper Universe website has details on a new patch that's now live in the early access version of the side-scrolling MOBA. The new version introduces Liu, a martial artist that is not even remotely based on Bruce Lee, so don't go calling any lawyers here. Here's a trailer where you can see the lack of resemblance for yourself. The clip also covers a free weekend for the game that gets underway on Thursday. Word is: