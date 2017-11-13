Hyper Universe Free Weekend

The latest update preview for Hyper Universe has gone live. Joining the current roster of eclectic Hypers this Thursday is Liu, the famed martial artist who brings his dragon-kicking skills to the assassin class. There is also a free weekend event coming on Nov. 16 through Nov. 21 for players that download the game through the Nexon launcher. Check out the developer blog that went live today for the latest information and stay tuned for even more details coming this Thursday.