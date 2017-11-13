 
Tekken 7 Adding Noctis Lucis Caelum

[Nov 13, 2017, 7:47 pm ET] - 1 Comment

A new trailer for Tekken 7 introduces a new character, revealing Noctis Lucis Caelum from Final Fantasy XV is coming to the fighting game. The clip's description has more details on the plan:

Noctis Lucis Caelum from Final Fantasy XV enters the TEKKEN 7 ring! Wielding his signature Engine Blade, Noctis is ready to deal heavy hard-hitting blows as he takes on the likes of Yoshimitsu, Devil Jin, Jack 7, and the rest of the TEKKEN 7 fighters when he enters the King of Iron Fist Tournament in spring 2018!

