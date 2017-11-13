Tekken 7 Adding Noctis Lucis Caelum

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
A new trailer for Tekken 7 introduces a new character, revealing Noctis Lucis Caelum from Final Fantasy XV is coming to the fighting game. The clip's description has more details on the plan:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 13 November 2017, 21:45.
Chatbear Announcements.