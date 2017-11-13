 
Hitman TV Series Plans

[Nov 13, 2017, 7:47 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Deadline reports a TV series based on the Hitman games is coming to Hulu, and the pilot is being penned by Derek Kolstad, creator of the John Wick films. This is a third attempt at creating a non-interactive version of IO Interactive's assassination series following a movie that most people hated and follow-up that was even less popular. Here's word:

Kolstad will be an executive producer along with Adrian Askarieh and Chuck Gordon. The project will be overseen at Fox 21 by Bert Salke, Jane Francis, Gloria Fan and Kira Innes, and at Hulu by Jordan Helman. The hope is for Hitman to become a flagship series.

Hitman has sold more than 25 million copies since being launched in 2000. It centers on Agent 47, a meticulous and lethal assassin with a mysterious backstory. The character has been the subject of two films released by Fox — 2007’s Hitman and 2015’s Hitman: Agent 47 — and the intention here is to hew closely to the mythology of the perennially popular video game.

