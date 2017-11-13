Hitman TV Series Plans

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Deadline reports a TV series based on the Hitman games is coming to Hulu, and the pilot is being penned by Derek Kolstad, creator of the John Wick films. This is a third attempt at creating a non-interactive version of IO Interactive's assassination series following a movie that most people hated and follow-up that was even less popular. Here's word:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 13 November 2017, 21:44.
Chatbear Announcements.