Sorry, James Released

[Nov 12, 2017, 1:35 pm ET] - 4 Comments

Sorry, James is now available on Steam, offering a text-based puzzle game for Windows with a non-linear story where you play as James Garner (no relation). Here's a trailer with a look at the game's unusual interface and gameplay, and there's also a playable demo that can be checked out firsthand. Here are further details:

You are James Garner, a security engineer at Mantis Corp., a leading tech company in weaponry field. You got a usual task to decrypt company files. Unusual is that these files contain bizarre chat. Things become weirder when you realize that your job is to “hack love story.”

Why is this so important for Mantis?
What can be hidden in someone's conversation?
What will you risk to find out the truth?

Sorry, James is non-linear story-driven puzzle game which takes unusual step on storytelling. You will discover plot through dialogues of two strangers and learn a tale about James, whose role is to decrypt files containing that chat. Along with creepy thriller and conspiracy atmosphere, there is the unique game mechanic that reminds mix of Sudoku and Minesweeper-like gameplay.

