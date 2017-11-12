Darkness gathers over the Isle of Shadows, and hordes of evil demons called by the water mages are flooding the peaceful lands, sowing chaos and destruction. The evil draws its power from an ancient artifact – the book of thousands of deaths that rests in the deepest chambers of hell. Warlock Haviron decides to destroy the book and leaves for a long journey full of adventures and dangers...



Warlock Revenge is an FPS of the early 1990's type, built on Ray Casting technology. The game offers a classic gameplay, typical for the shooters of that time. Simple but exciting at the same time mechanics, alongside the fantasy style bright graphics, allows you to bring back a long-forgotten sense of nostalgia.