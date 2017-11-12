|
Steam now offers Warlock Revenge, a Windows first-persons shooter with graphics and gameplay that would have been pretty current in 1993. But it's priced appropriately, and has garnered positive feedback from Steam users and the retro gamers at Indie Retro News (thanks Ant). Here's a trailer and here's word:
