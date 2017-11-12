 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Warlock Revenge

[Nov 12, 2017, 1:35 pm ET] - 2 Comments

Steam now offers Warlock Revenge, a Windows first-persons shooter with graphics and gameplay that would have been pretty current in 1993. But it's priced appropriately, and has garnered positive feedback from Steam users and the retro gamers at Indie Retro News (thanks Ant). Here's a trailer and here's word:

Darkness gathers over the Isle of Shadows, and hordes of evil demons called by the water mages are flooding the peaceful lands, sowing chaos and destruction. The evil draws its power from an ancient artifact – the book of thousands of deaths that rests in the deepest chambers of hell. Warlock Haviron decides to destroy the book and leaves for a long journey full of adventures and dangers...

Warlock Revenge is an FPS of the early 1990's type, built on Ray Casting technology. The game offers a classic gameplay, typical for the shooters of that time. Simple but exciting at the same time mechanics, alongside the fantasy style bright graphics, allows you to bring back a long-forgotten sense of nostalgia.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Sorry, James Released
Warlock Revenge
Deadpool Game Dead to Steam Soon
Steam Top 10
On Sale
Op Ed
Gatherings & Competitions
Sunday Consolidation
Sunday Metaverse
Sunday Tech Bits
Sunday Safety Dance
Sunday Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
For Honor, LawBreakers, and Squad Free This Weekend
Injustice 2 Adding Ninja Turtles and More
Diablo III Season 12 Underway
Gatherings & Competitions 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.