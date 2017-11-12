Deadpool Game Dead to Steam Soon

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
If you had the Deadpool game in your Steam dead pool, you are about to win, as Steam News announces that it is going to be "retired" from their service on Thursday, November 16th. The game will remain playable for those who already own it, however, so to give everyone a last chance, they've put it on sale with a big 70% discount. Here's a refresher straight from the mouth of the merc:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 13 November 2017, 06:30.
Chatbear Announcements.