Deadpool Game Dead to Steam Soon

[Nov 12, 2017, 1:35 pm ET] - 2 Comments

If you had the Deadpool game in your Steam dead pool, you are about to win, as Steam News announces that it is going to be "retired" from their service on Thursday, November 16th. The game will remain playable for those who already own it, however, so to give everyone a last chance, they've put it on sale with a big 70% discount. Here's a refresher straight from the mouth of the merc:

There are a few important things I need to say before you crack into my insanely sweet game. (Oof. Here we go again.) I'm a mercenary with an accelerated healing factor. I've been described as unstable, which is just plain coo-coo. (Wait, do sane people say coo-coo?) I'm gonna battle for the safety of humans and mutants. (And even mumans.) Be prepared for just about anything. (Holla!)

Key Features:

  • I made sure to capture all my good sides, so I made my game a third-person action-shooter. (Yep, you get to look at my heinie.)
  • Keep a look out cuz some of my X-Men pals (Whoa, what pals?!) are making an appearance. (Hope you don't mind picking hair out of your tacos.)
  • I'm really good at killing, so I made it a blast stringing together combos, and totally eviscerating my enemies. (Ev-is-cer-a-ting!)
  • I brought my skills and a buttload of my favorite things. Katanas (check), guns (bang!) explosives (boom), duct tape (quack) and of course, yours truly - ME! (Checkmate!)

