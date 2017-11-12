 
Steam Top 10

[Nov 12, 2017, 1:35 pm ET] - 5 Comments

Thanks to duplicate entries, there are only seven different titles on the list of last week's bestselling titles on Steam:

  1. PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS
  2. Call of Duty: WWII
  3. Football Manager 2018
  4. Nioh: Complete Edition / 仁王 Complete Edition
  5. Assassin's Creed Origins
  6. Call of Duty: WWII
  7. Call of Duty: WWII
  8. Hand of Fate 2
  9. Assassin's Creed Origins
  10. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Gatherings & Competitions 		  

 




