Steam Top 10

PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Call of Duty: WWII Football Manager 2018 Nioh: Complete Edition / 仁王 Complete Edition Assassin's Creed Origins Call of Duty: WWII Call of Duty: WWII Hand of Fate 2 Assassin's Creed Origins Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Thanks to duplicate entries, there are only seven different titles on the list of last week's bestselling titles on Steam