For Honor, LawBreakers, and Squad Free This Weekend

[Nov 11, 2017, 1:10 pm ET] - 1 Comment

In addition to the LawBreakers free weekend and the Squad free weekend, here's a reminder that the For Honor free weekend Ubisoft announced last week is also now underway. The post from the time has the details:

If you have yet to play For Honor and want to give it a try before the launch of Order & Havoc, Ubisoft is offering a For Honor Free Weekend on all platforms. Running November 9 through November 12, the Free Weekend grants access to all of the game’s modes, including its five multiplayer options, the campaign (playable solo or with a friend), and the diverse roster of Heroes up through Season 3. All progress from the Free Weekend carries over to the full version of the game, which will also be on sale with discounts up to 60% during over the weekend. Additional details, including start times, can be found at the For Honor Free Weekend site.

