For Honor, LawBreakers, and Squad Free This Weekend

If you have yet to play For Honor and want to give it a try before the launch of Order & Havoc, Ubisoft is offering a For Honor Free Weekend on all platforms. Running November 9 through November 12, the Free Weekend grants access to all of the game’s modes, including its five multiplayer options, the campaign (playable solo or with a friend), and the diverse roster of Heroes up through Season 3. All progress from the Free Weekend carries over to the full version of the game, which will also be on sale with discounts up to 60% during over the weekend. Additional details, including start times, can be found at the For Honor Free Weekend site.