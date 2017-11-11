Injustice 2 Adding Ninja Turtles and More

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
WBIE announces plans for Fighter Pack #3 for Injustice 2, the DC Comics fighting game. This will add The Atom and The Enchantress, and will also tap heroes from a different comic company with the addition of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. These heroes are part of the Ultimate Edition of the game as well as the Ultimate Pack upgrade for the standard edition, and they will also be offered individually. The PC edition of the game is expected next week, and word is all console DLC will be available for purchase. This trailer offers a look, and here are more details:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 11 November 2017, 15:05.
Chatbear Announcements.