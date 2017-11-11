Injustice 2 Adding Ninja Turtles and More

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and DC Entertainment today released a new trailer unveiling the next three DLC characters coming to Injustice 2 in Fighter Pack #3 – DC characters The Atom and Enchantress, and Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Players who have purchased the Injustice 2 Ultimate Edition, the Injustice 2 Ultimate Pack, or the Injustice 2 Fighter Pack #3 will have early access to each of the three new fighters before they are available a la carte.



The Injustice 2 Ultimate Edition and the Injustice 2 Ultimate Pack include a total of nine additional playable characters; three Premiere Skins that transform select fighters into alternate characters with new looks, voices and dialogue; and two exclusive Gear Shaders that enable players to customize the look of their roster with alternate color themes. The Injustice 2 Ultimate Edition is available now for $99.99 for the PlayStation®4, Xbox One X and Xbox One. Players who have already purchased the standard edition of the game can get all of the same content in the Injustice 2 Ultimate Pack for $39.99, also for the PlayStation®4 and Xbox One.



Injustice 2 will be coming to PC (Steam and the Microsoft Store) on Nov. 14, with all previously released DLC for console available for purchase. Hellboy will be available for PC players at a later time.