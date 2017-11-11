Diablo III Season 12 Underway

Battle.net announces
that Season 12 for Diablo III
is now underway, offering new incentives
and rewards for replaying the action/RPG again. This
previously posted preview
has all the details on what this involves, and here's part of the overview:
Season Journey Rewards
If you’ve been playing the past few Seasons diligently and reached Conqueror
in the Season Journey each time, you’ve accrued a few extra stash tabs. Players
who have not yet earned a total of four stash tabs via the Season Journey can
still unlock an additional one by completing the following tasks at the
Conqueror tier:
- Complete a Torment XIII Rift in under 5 minutes
- Complete Greater Rift 60 solo
- Kill Greed on Torment XIII
- Kill Spider Queen on Torment XIII in under 15
seconds
- Reforge a Legendary or Set item
- Augment an Ancient item with a Level 50 or greater
Legendary Gem
- Level three Legendary Gems to 55
- Complete two Conquests
Seasonal Conquests
Speaking of Conquests, we’re rotating those, too! Love going fast while killing
things? Boss Mode and Worlds Apart will be making a return. On A Good Day and I
Can’t Stop are also available, if leveling Legendary Gems is more your thing. If
you’d rather max out your kill count with Cursed Chests, Curses! and Stars Align
will be right up your alley. Those who enjoy seeing how far they can go without
Set Items will get a kick out of The Thrill and Super Human. Finally, if you’re
keen to show off your mastery of various Class Sets, Years of War and Dynasty
will be available for you to attempt once more.