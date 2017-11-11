 
Out of the Blue

[Nov 11, 2017, 1:09 pm ET]

Today is Veteran's Day here in the U.S., so here's a salute to vets and their kin. Today is also Armistice Day, marking the 99th anniversary of the end of the first World War. I wonder if next year this will get attention due to the centennial? I imagine not, as it seems the outbreak of World War II 20 years later did a lot to remove the luster from the end of World War I.

Links: Thanks Ant.
Play: Coloruid 2.
Links: Veterans Day 2017: Free Meals and Deals.
Story: Hasbro Reportedly Bidding To Takeover Mattel. Long-awaited Barbie/G.I. Joe hook up.
Science: Aborting a Launch of NASA’S Orion Capsule Sounds Absolutely Horrifying. Thanks RedEye9.
Mysterious Radioactive Cloud Over Europe Hints At Accident Farther East. Thanks RedEye9.
Media: SOUTH PARK: THE FRACTURED BUT WHOLE (Honest Game Trailers).
HeroStorm Ep31 Within Arms Length.
ELDERS REACT TO iPHONE X (Facial Recognition, Animojis).
Auctions: Baby you can drive Ringo's car- Starr's Mini Cooper up for auction.

   Current Headlines
For Honor, LawBreakers, and Squad Free This Weekend
Injustice 2 Adding Ninja Turtles and More
Diablo III Season 12 Underway
Saturday Metaverse
Saturday Tech Bits
Saturday Safety Dance
Decksplash Grinds to a Halt
The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs Expansion Released
Has-Been Heroes Free Expansion
LITTLE NIGHTMARES: The Hideaway Released
