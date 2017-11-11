Out of the Blue

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Today is Veteran's Day here in the U.S., so here's a salute to vets and their kin. Today is also Armistice Day, marking the 99th anniversary of the end of the first World War. I wonder if next year this will get attention due to the centennial? I imagine not, as it seems the outbreak of World War II 20 years later did a lot to remove the luster from the end of World War I.
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 11 November 2017, 15:05.
Chatbear Announcements.