Out of the Blue

Today is Veteran's Day here in the U.S., so here's a salute to vets and their kin. Today is also Armistice Day, marking the 99th anniversary of the end of the first World War. I wonder if next year this will get attention due to the centennial? I imagine not, as it seems the outbreak of World War II 20 years later did a lot to remove the luster from the end of World War I.