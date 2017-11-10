 
Decksplash Grinds to a Halt

[Nov 10, 2017, 6:38 pm ET] - 3 Comments

The Decksplash website has word from Bossa Studios that their experimental free first-week launch of Decksplash was not a success. They offered a no-cost early version of the skateboarding game with the goal of getting 100,000 players to download it to prove there was enough interest for them to continue with the project. The game didn't face-plant, but they did not hit that mark, so they are staying true to their word and ending development:

Decksplash unfortunately didn't hit it's target and production on the game will now stop.

We always knew that 100k was a big target, but it was the only way to make sure the game was a viable product for both yourselves and us in the long term, now we've gotten our answer.

We want to thank everyone who supported us during the Free Week and let you all know that while this is the end of our story, we're glad we got to share it with you.

The team working on Decksplash will now move onto other projects, taking the knowledge gained from the past year to build an even better game.

At Bossa Studios we believe the best way to make games is to fail fast and move on to bigger, better things rather than sinking time into a project without a bright future.

So from all of us here in the Decksplash team, Thank you for your support and we'll see you on our next big adventure!

Love Decksplash.

