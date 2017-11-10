Decksplash Grinds to a Halt

|
The Decksplash website has word from Bossa Studios that their experimental free first-week launch of Decksplash was not a success. They offered a no-cost early version of the skateboarding game with the goal of getting 100,000 players to download it to prove there was enough interest for them to continue with the project. The game didn't face-plant, but they did not hit that mark, so they are staying true to their word and ending development:
