The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs Expansion Released

Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) announced that The Sims™ 4 Cats & Dogs Expansion Pack* is available worldwide on PC and Mac, and that The Sims 4 is coming to Xbox One and PlayStation® 4 consoles on November 17th.



“Our team has been working hard to develop The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs and The Sims 4 on consoles, and we’re proud to offer rich and rewarding experiences across multiple platforms to our incredible community,” said Maxis General Manager, Joe Nickolls. “Providing fans with a variety of entry points into The Sims universe is a huge priority for us, and we’re optimistic for the opportunities it provides us to grow.”



With The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs, players can design their perfect pet with unique features and personalities, while discovering new activities to enjoy in the charming coastal shores of Brindleton Bay.



“We know how much the community loves their real-life cats and dogs, and we’re so happy they can now bring their beloved four-legged companions into their Sims’ world,” said Lyndsay Pearson, Executive Producer on The Sims. “Cats and dogs have always been such a huge component to any Sims installment, and we’re so excited to finally bring these lovable friends into The Sims 4.”