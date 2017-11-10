The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs Expansion Released

|
EA and Maxis announce The Sims 4 is coming to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 next month. They also announce human sacrifice, dogs and cats living together, mass hysteria, as the Cats & Dogs expansion is now available for the Windows and macOS editions of the wee people simulation. Here's a launch trailer and here are the details:
