Has-Been Heroes Free Expansion

Frozenbyte announces a new free expansion is now available on Steam for the Windows edition of Has-Been Heroes, their lane-based roguelike. They provide this as a gift to fans, and perhaps to draw attention to Nine Parchments, their upcoming "magical blast'em up," which is being developed by some of the same team that created Has-Been Heroes. They provide this trailer to celebrate the release along with the following details:
