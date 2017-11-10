 
Has-Been Heroes Free Expansion

[Nov 10, 2017, 6:37 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Frozenbyte announces a new free expansion is now available on Steam for the Windows edition of Has-Been Heroes, their lane-based roguelike. They provide this as a gift to fans, and perhaps to draw attention to Nine Parchments, their upcoming "magical blast'em up," which is being developed by some of the same team that created Has-Been Heroes. They provide this trailer to celebrate the release along with the following details:

The expansion adds tons of new content for players to discover and includes the Trine heroes – Amadeus the Wizard, Pontius the Knight, and Zoya the Thief – as playable characters once you have unlocked the Epic Quest mode. The Epic Quest mode will be a true test of skill for the most veteran players as the heroes have no starting spells! Complete with custom animations (Amadeus attacks with a box!) and beautiful 2D visuals in the style of Has-Been Heroes, the Trine heroes definitely need to perform some heroic deeds to complete this quest from another universe!

The expansion also adds a new region to the main game called the Sky Temple. Each Sky Temple run will include unique twists, new enemies and new bosses!

Updates to the main game include:

  • 8 Young Heroes to unlock
  • New "Sky Temple" region
  • 120+ new spells
  • 150+ new items

For players looking for another challenge, the expansion pack also brings two new game modes: “Challenge Mode” and “Seed Mode.” Challenge mode is a single difficult battle with pre-set loadout of characters, items, and spells. By completing a Challenge players unlock a new Young Hero. Seed mode allows players to share a seed number with friends and play the exact same game/run with a timer upon completion. Use this to host a competition between you and your friends and compare strategy.

