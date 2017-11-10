LITTLE NIGHTMARES: The Hideaway Released

|
BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment now offers The Hideaway, the second chapter in the three-part Secrets of the Maw expansion for LITTLE NIGHTMARES, adding more adventures to the adventure game. The Windows edition is available on Steam individually, or as part of the Secrets of The Maw Expansion Pass. This announcement offers this trailer and these details:
