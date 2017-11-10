LITTLE NIGHTMARES: The Hideaway Released

In The Hideaway, the second story of Secrets of The Maw, The Runaway Kid wakes up in the engine area of The Maw, a dark and grimy place populated by Nomes.



Highlighted in an all new video revealed today, the Runaway Kid will have to find and rescue the Nomes, to escape from this gloomy place. These curious creatures have a secret but they can help as well to overcome all obstacles! Where are all these Nomes coming from? What secrets are buried in their nest? This second story introduces more complex puzzle mechanics that will require you to work with the Nomes and a hub-like layout to let you have more freedom for exploration.