Football Manager 2018 and Demo Kicks Off

Steam News announces that Football Manager 2018 is now available on Steam for Windows, macOS, and Linux, offering the latest installment in this sports management series, which had been in early access beta. There's also the chance to kick this around for free, as a playable demo is also offered (thanks Frans). Steam also offers the separate release of Football Manager Touch 2018 for the same platforms, offering a simplified approach to the game. This carries a lower price, but is also included in the full game, and there's a playable demo for that as well. Here's word:
