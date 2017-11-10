 
Football Manager 2018 and Demo Kicks Off

[Nov 10, 2017, 09:52 am ET] - Post a Comment

Steam News announces that Football Manager 2018 is now available on Steam for Windows, macOS, and Linux, offering the latest installment in this sports management series, which had been in early access beta. There's also the chance to kick this around for free, as a playable demo is also offered (thanks Frans). Steam also offers the separate release of Football Manager Touch 2018 for the same platforms, offering a simplified approach to the game. This carries a lower price, but is also included in the full game, and there's a playable demo for that as well. Here's word:

They say football is a game of opinions and everyone has theirs, but it’s only yours that counts around here.

You make the decisions now, from who you sign and who you sell, to how you manage your budget. Will you build tactics around the players at your disposal or train them in your vision of how the game should be played? Who you pick and who you bench will affect squad harmony, and it’s up to you to manage it. Every decision comes back to you.

Get it right and you’ll be the star of the show, grabbing the newspaper headlines and dominating trends on social media. They’ll write your name in footballing folklore…if you succeed, of course.

With unparalleled choices both on and off the pitch, all within the immersive footballing world, it’s time to decide what kind of manager do you want to be?

  • Try your hand in 50 of the biggest footballing countries
  • Win the title with any one of world’s top 2500 clubs
  • Play the transfer market with over 600,000 real players and staff
  • Watch your football vision come to life before your very eyes

All purchases of Football Manager 2018 also include a free copy of Football Manager Touch 2018 for PC/Mac and Linux.

