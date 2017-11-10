 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy Released

[Nov 10, 2017, 09:52 am ET] - 2 Comments

THQ Nordic announces the release of Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy for Windows, macOS, and Linux on GOG.com or Steam with a 34% launch discount. It's been a long road out of the desert for this title, as it originally came out in 2003/2004 for PlayStation 2, GameCube, and Xbox. While we're sure details of this 15 year-old action adventure remain fresh in your mind, we'll offer a trailer and a refresher just in case: "Sphinx and The Cursed Mummy is an original 3rd person action-adventure inspired by the mythology of ancient Egypt. Travelling the world via magical portals to foil the evil plans of Set. Sphinx's Journey will require all his wits, agility, and special powers. He will also rely on his reluctant hero friend, The Mummy, to help when being inconspicuous is the only solution. By finding the stolen magical crowns of Egypt, Sphinx can stop Set and save the world." Here's word on the overhaul this has received for modern systems:

Full list of things that have been worked on for this release:

  • Support for arbitrary resolutions and widescreen (HD, 4K and beyond), native multi-sampling anti-aliasing (MSAA) and anisotropic filtering (AF) for crisp details at 60 frames per second.
  • Rewritten 3D graphics engine in portable and modern OpenGL 3+, based on the original Xbox and PlayStation 2 versions, supporting volumetric soft particles.
  • Rewritten audio subsystem for cross-platform reverb and realistic distance scaling, together with stereo, 5.1, 6.1, 7.1 and HRTF sound output thanks to the new OpenAL Soft back-end.
  • Optional support for Xbox-style controllers with force feedback.
  • Plug-and-play; the player can switch between mouse/keyboard and controller during gameplay at any given time.
  • Full keyboard and mouse support. Added support to the interface so that buttons can be clicked and lists can be scrolled. The camera can be controlled with the mouse.
  • The game is based on the PAL version of the original game, fixing the notorious savegame bug of the NTSC version.
  • Fixed several graphical and collision-related issues that weren't previously visible at lower screen resolutions.
  • Restored HD textures, carefully repainted several GUI elements to remove pillar-boxing and cover the widescreen areas while respecting and following the original artwork.
  • No GUI or HUD stretching.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Need for Speed Payback Peels Out
Football Manager 2018 and Demo Kicks Off
Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy Released
Nexon Acquires Mobile Studio, Announces "Record" Results
Painkiller and Painkiller: Battle out of Hell No Longer on German Index
Morning Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
EA to Acquire Respawn
GOG.com Celebrates Syberia 3: The Complete Journey with Syberia Giveaway
LawBreakers Free Weekend
Squad Free Weekend 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.