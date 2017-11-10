 
Nexon Acquires Mobile Studio, Announces "Record" Results

[Nov 10, 2017, 09:52 am ET] - Post a Comment

Nexon announces the acquisition of Pixelberry Studios, a "leading developer in interactive narrative mobile games." They also announce "record breaking" third quarter results. Here are some details that also touch on their new studio:

NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) (3659.TO), a global leader in online games, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2017. Today, Nexon also announced the acquisition of Pixelberry Studios, a California-based mobile game developer and the industry leader in interactive narrative games. In addition, Nexon has extended its publishing relationship with Electronic Arts (“EA”) to bring EA SPORTS™ FIFA ONLINE 4 (“FIFA Online 4”) to Korea, marking the fourth partnership between the companies following EA SPORTS™ FIFA Online 3 (“FIFA Online 3”) / EA SPORTS™ FIFA Online 3 M (“FIFA Online 3 M”), Need for Speed™ Edge and Titanfall™ Online.

“Nexon had another very strong quarter with consistently strong performances in our core markets,” said Owen Mahoney, President and Chief Executive Officer, Nexon. “Long-running successes like MapleStory and Dungeon&Fighter, along with sustained engagement on FIFA Online 3 and FIFA Online 3 M, validate our model of making games that last for years and decades.

“Looking forward, we’re pleased to work with EA on FIFA Online 4, the sequel to FIFA Online 3, which has continued its growth and success since it launched in 2013,” Mahoney added. “Our western mobile studios continue to grow with our strategic acquisition of Pixelberry Studios – a developer which leads the interactive fiction category and expands our reach with the deeply underserved female audience. Our continued goal is to build and launch new experiences that are not just highly engaging to keep players coming back for years, but also creative and unique, separating our games from a saturated marketplace. We are also very excited as we look ahead to our robust pipeline for the fourth quarter, which will see the full launch of MapleStory2 in China, where we already have strong early indicators, as well as launches of OVERHIT and others.”

