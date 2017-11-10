Nexon Acquires Mobile Studio, Announces "Record" Results

Nexon announces
the acquisition of Pixelberry Studios, a "leading developer
in interactive narrative mobile games."
They also announce
"record breaking" third quarter results. Here are some
details that also touch on their new studio:
NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) (3659.TO), a global leader in online games, today
announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2017.
Today, Nexon also announced the acquisition of Pixelberry Studios, a
California-based mobile game developer and the industry leader in interactive
narrative games. In addition, Nexon has extended its publishing relationship
with Electronic Arts (“EA”) to bring EA SPORTS™ FIFA ONLINE 4 (“FIFA Online 4”)
to Korea, marking the fourth partnership between the companies following EA
SPORTS™ FIFA Online 3 (“FIFA Online 3”) / EA SPORTS™ FIFA Online 3 M (“FIFA
Online 3 M”), Need for Speed™ Edge and Titanfall™ Online.
“Nexon had another very strong quarter with consistently strong performances
in our core markets,” said Owen Mahoney, President and Chief Executive Officer,
Nexon. “Long-running successes like MapleStory and Dungeon&Fighter, along with
sustained engagement on FIFA Online 3 and FIFA Online 3 M, validate our model of
making games that last for years and decades.
“Looking forward, we’re pleased to work with EA on FIFA Online 4, the sequel
to FIFA Online 3, which has continued its growth and success since it launched
in 2013,” Mahoney added. “Our western mobile studios continue to grow with our
strategic acquisition of Pixelberry Studios – a developer which leads the
interactive fiction category and expands our reach with the deeply underserved
female audience. Our continued goal is to build and launch new experiences that
are not just highly engaging to keep players coming back for years, but also
creative and unique, separating our games from a saturated marketplace. We are
also very excited as we look ahead to our robust pipeline for the fourth
quarter, which will see the full launch of MapleStory2 in China, where we
already have strong early indicators, as well as launches of OVERHIT and
others.”