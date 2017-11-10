Painkiller and Painkiller: Battle out of Hell No Longer on German Index

After we were able to remove Red Faction I to III from the German list of media harmful to young persons (aka "ZE INDEX") in late 2015, early 2016, respectively, THQ Nordic celebrates yet another success. Last month already, our application to waive the blacklisting decision of the first Painkiller game (demo version) was successful. However, by yesterday’s decision of the regulator, the uncensored version of Painkiller (full version) and Painkiller Battle out of Hell have also been shoved off ZE INDEX in a totally non-violent manner.



Numerous discussions, a team of relentless lawyers, perseverance and a dash of black magic (OK, who are we kiddin', the Stake Gun came in quite handy, too) were required to achieve said result.



After the incredible news of yet another removal from the list, THQ Nordic is (again) in (youth-free) party mode knowing that the Vienna-based team will be having further discussions with the BPjM (Federal Department for Media Harmful to Young Persons): “We will of course still be nurturing our extensive games portfolio, and will do what it takes to ensure that gamers can play our games in the future.” says everyone here at THQ Nordic. "We can still celebrate “small” successes like this, even if more than a decade later!"