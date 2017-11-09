|
GOG.com is holding a free giveaway the first Syberia game to celebrate the launch of Syberia 3: The Complete Journey. The new bundle includes the adventure sequel and all its post-release content, and it's on sale for 57% off for the first week. As for the giveaway, they are offering gamers 48 hours to pick up their DRM-free copy of the first game in the series. Here's word:
