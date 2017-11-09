GIVEAWAY: Grab your free copy of Syberia 1 until November 11, 6PM UTC, and discover how Kate's fantastic story begun in the sleepy village of Valadilène.



Claim it through the button on the front page banner.



Syberia 3: The Complete Journey is now available, DRM-free on GOG.com with a 57% discount until November 13, 11PM UTC.



Kate Walker returns for another magical point & click adventure alongside the nomadic Youkoles and their peculiar beasts. A new villain is threatening their peaceful ways while Kate realizes she finally needs to put the shadows of her past to rest.



The Complete Journey includes the game's soundtrack, by acclaimed composer Inon Zur, and the DLC An Automaton with a plan, a new story starring the stubborn automaton Oscar, as he investigates Kate Walker's mysterious disappearance.



GOG Connect: Syberia 1 and 2 are now available on GOG Connect until November 13, 11PM UTC.