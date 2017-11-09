 
GOG.com Celebrates Syberia 3: The Complete Journey with Syberia Giveaway

[Nov 09, 2017, 6:34 pm ET] - 2 Comments

GOG.com is holding a free giveaway the first Syberia game to celebrate the launch of Syberia 3: The Complete Journey. The new bundle includes the adventure sequel and all its post-release content, and it's on sale for 57% off for the first week. As for the giveaway, they are offering gamers 48 hours to pick up their DRM-free copy of the first game in the series. Here's word:

GIVEAWAY: Grab your free copy of Syberia 1 until November 11, 6PM UTC, and discover how Kate's fantastic story begun in the sleepy village of Valadilène.

Claim it through the button on the front page banner.

Syberia 3: The Complete Journey is now available, DRM-free on GOG.com with a 57% discount until November 13, 11PM UTC.

Kate Walker returns for another magical point & click adventure alongside the nomadic Youkoles and their peculiar beasts. A new villain is threatening their peaceful ways while Kate realizes she finally needs to put the shadows of her past to rest.

The Complete Journey includes the game's soundtrack, by acclaimed composer Inon Zur, and the DLC An Automaton with a plan, a new story starring the stubborn automaton Oscar, as he investigates Kate Walker's mysterious disappearance.

GOG Connect: Syberia 1 and 2 are now available on GOG Connect until November 13, 11PM UTC.

