LawBreakers Free Weekend

The time to jump into the heart-pumping, in-your-face, omnidirectional gameplay of LawBreakers has never been better. Not only are we giving players the chance to try LawBreakers during a free weekend on Steam, but we've got a 50% off sale for both Steam and PS4 (North America only).



Be sure to grab LawBreakers at the lowest price it’s ever been - but don’t delay, this limited time sale ends on November 14!



STEAM DISCOUNT

Starts: Wednesday, November 8 10am PT / 1pm ET / 7pm CET

Ends: Tuesday, November 14 10am PT / 1pm ET / 7pm CET