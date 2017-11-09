 
LawBreakers Free Weekend

[Nov 09, 2017, 6:34 pm ET] - 6 Comments

The promised free weekend is now underway for LawBreakers on Steam, offering the chance to play Boss Key's shooter, pick up a copy for half-price, and perhaps win a copy of the Collector's Edition. This post on Steam outlines the particulars, starting with this overview:

The time to jump into the heart-pumping, in-your-face, omnidirectional gameplay of LawBreakers has never been better. Not only are we giving players the chance to try LawBreakers during a free weekend on Steam, but we've got a 50% off sale for both Steam and PS4 (North America only).

Be sure to grab LawBreakers at the lowest price it’s ever been - but don’t delay, this limited time sale ends on November 14!

STEAM DISCOUNT
Starts: Wednesday, November 8 10am PT / 1pm ET / 7pm CET
Ends: Tuesday, November 14 10am PT / 1pm ET / 7pm CET

