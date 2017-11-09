 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Squad Free Weekend

[Nov 09, 2017, 6:34 pm ET] - 2 Comments

Steam is holding another free event this weekend, announcing everyone has access to Squad through Sunday afternoon. The early access multiplayer shooter is also on sale for half-off for the duration. Here's word on the game's 100-player battles:

Squad is a 50 vs 50 multiplayer first-person shooter that aims to capture combat realism through communication and teamplay, emphasizing both strong squad cohesion mechanics as well as larger scale coordination, tactics and planning. It features large open maps, vehicle-based combined arms gameplay, and player-constructed bases to create a heart-thumping, visceral gaming experience which mixes organized tactical multi-squad planning with split second decision-making in real-world scale firefights.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
EA to Acquire Respawn
GOG.com Celebrates Syberia 3: The Complete Journey with Syberia Giveaway
LawBreakers Free Weekend
Squad Free Weekend
Play Overwatch Free Next Weekend
TransRoad: USA Rolls Out
Arma 3 Tac-Ops DLC This Month
Serious Sam 3 VR: BFE Launches
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Obsidian Tease
Why Call of Duty Reenlisted in WWII 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.