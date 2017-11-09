 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Play Overwatch Free Next Weekend

[Nov 09, 2017, 6:33 pm ET] - 2 Comments

Blizzard announces next week they will hold another free weekend for Overwatch, their multiplayer shooter:

Attention, recruits! If you haven't already had the opportunity to suit up and save the world as one of the heroes of Overwatch, now's your chance.

From November 17–20, we're calling on all prospective agents: assemble your team and dive in during the Overwatch Free Weekend on PC, PlayStation 4, or Xbox One!

For this free weekend, we're making Overwatch's full roster of 26 heroes and 16 maps available for play in a variety of modes, including Quick Play, Custom Games, and the Arcade. Players will also have the ability to level up, earn Loot Boxes, and unlock a variety of different customization options.

Plus, if you decide to purchase Overwatch after test driving the game, you'll get to keep any progress that you made during the weekend—just be sure to use the same Blizzard, Sony Entertainment, or Xbox Live account that you played on.

For more details and to learn how you can participate, read on below!

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
EA to Acquire Respawn
GOG.com Celebrates Syberia 3: The Complete Journey with Syberia Giveaway
LawBreakers Free Weekend
Squad Free Weekend
Play Overwatch Free Next Weekend
TransRoad: USA Rolls Out
Arma 3 Tac-Ops DLC This Month
Serious Sam 3 VR: BFE Launches
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Obsidian Tease
Why Call of Duty Reenlisted in WWII 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.