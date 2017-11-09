TransRoad: USA Rolls Out

The endless freedom of travelling the famous US highways is finally within reach of all truck and logistics fans: TransRoad: USA, the new business simulation by Deck13 Hamburg and astragon entertainment, lets them enter the race to the title of the United States’ biggest hauler today on PC!



The release trailer for TransRoad: USA will set the perfect mood for everyone looking to start their very own trucking adventure: https://youtu.be/QIcP2eXzJJ0



Three exciting game modes (campaign, quest and sandbox), up to five AI-controlled competitors, 37 US-American cities and a potential client base consisting of 77 businesses from 14 industries await the ambitious entrepreneur on the challenging way to his very own logistics empire in TransRoad: USA. Other features include seven different trailer types, hundreds of trucks, lots of drivers and of course a wide range of interesting challenges such as economic upturns, financial crises, demanding (and therefore especially lucrative) special orders as well as tricky missions in the quest and campaign modes.



The game’s freely zoomable 3D map ensures that the virtual manager will always stay on top of things when it comes to his trucks, contracts, clients. How about a little bit of relaxation between difficult decisions? The truck camera allows he player to follow individual trucks on their way across the whole country and to enjoy the lovingly modeled scenery. 19 famous landmarks such as the Hoover Dam, the Statue of Liberty or the Golden Gate Bridge can also be discovered by the player and will create a feeling of really travelling across the USA.



In addition to its own country music inspired soundtrack TransRoad: USA offers its players an internet radio plug-in that will give them the opportunity to add their favorite radio stations to the game and thus create the perfect musical score for their very own trucking adventure.



TransRoad: USA is available now on PC for 24.99 Euro/24.99 USD/22.99 GBP (RRP).