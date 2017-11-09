TransRoad: USA Rolls Out

Publisher astragon Entertainment and developer Deck13 Hamburg announce the
promised release of TransRoad: USA, their new business sim that travels the
highways of the USA for fun and profit. The
release trailer shows
the game in motion, and the announcement lays out its roadmap:
The endless freedom of travelling the famous US highways is finally within
reach of all truck and logistics fans: TransRoad: USA, the new business
simulation by Deck13 Hamburg and astragon entertainment, lets them enter the
race to the title of the United States’ biggest hauler today on PC!
The release trailer for TransRoad: USA will set the perfect mood for everyone
looking to start their very own trucking adventure:
https://youtu.be/QIcP2eXzJJ0
Three exciting game modes (campaign, quest and sandbox), up to five
AI-controlled competitors, 37 US-American cities and a potential client base
consisting of 77 businesses from 14 industries await the ambitious entrepreneur
on the challenging way to his very own logistics empire in TransRoad: USA. Other
features include seven different trailer types, hundreds of trucks, lots of
drivers and of course a wide range of interesting challenges such as economic
upturns, financial crises, demanding (and therefore especially lucrative)
special orders as well as tricky missions in the quest and campaign modes.
The game’s freely zoomable 3D map ensures that the virtual manager will
always stay on top of things when it comes to his trucks, contracts, clients.
How about a little bit of relaxation between difficult decisions? The truck
camera allows he player to follow individual trucks on their way across the
whole country and to enjoy the lovingly modeled scenery. 19 famous landmarks
such as the Hoover Dam, the Statue of Liberty or the Golden Gate Bridge can also
be discovered by the player and will create a feeling of really travelling
across the USA.
In addition to its own country music inspired soundtrack TransRoad: USA
offers its players an internet radio plug-in that will give them the opportunity
to add their favorite radio stations to the game and thus create the perfect
musical score for their very own trucking adventure.
TransRoad: USA is available now on PC for 24.99 Euro/24.99 USD/22.99 GBP (RRP).