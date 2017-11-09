 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

TransRoad: USA Rolls Out

[Nov 09, 2017, 6:33 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Publisher astragon Entertainment and developer Deck13 Hamburg announce the promised release of TransRoad: USA, their new business sim that travels the highways of the USA for fun and profit. The release trailer shows the game in motion, and the announcement lays out its roadmap:

The endless freedom of travelling the famous US highways is finally within reach of all truck and logistics fans: TransRoad: USA, the new business simulation by Deck13 Hamburg and astragon entertainment, lets them enter the race to the title of the United States’ biggest hauler today on PC!

The release trailer for TransRoad: USA will set the perfect mood for everyone looking to start their very own trucking adventure: https://youtu.be/QIcP2eXzJJ0

Three exciting game modes (campaign, quest and sandbox), up to five AI-controlled competitors, 37 US-American cities and a potential client base consisting of 77 businesses from 14 industries await the ambitious entrepreneur on the challenging way to his very own logistics empire in TransRoad: USA. Other features include seven different trailer types, hundreds of trucks, lots of drivers and of course a wide range of interesting challenges such as economic upturns, financial crises, demanding (and therefore especially lucrative) special orders as well as tricky missions in the quest and campaign modes.

The game’s freely zoomable 3D map ensures that the virtual manager will always stay on top of things when it comes to his trucks, contracts, clients. How about a little bit of relaxation between difficult decisions? The truck camera allows he player to follow individual trucks on their way across the whole country and to enjoy the lovingly modeled scenery. 19 famous landmarks such as the Hoover Dam, the Statue of Liberty or the Golden Gate Bridge can also be discovered by the player and will create a feeling of really travelling across the USA.

In addition to its own country music inspired soundtrack TransRoad: USA offers its players an internet radio plug-in that will give them the opportunity to add their favorite radio stations to the game and thus create the perfect musical score for their very own trucking adventure.

TransRoad: USA is available now on PC for 24.99 Euro/24.99 USD/22.99 GBP (RRP).

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
EA to Acquire Respawn
GOG.com Celebrates Syberia 3: The Complete Journey with Syberia Giveaway
LawBreakers Free Weekend
Squad Free Weekend
Play Overwatch Free Next Weekend
TransRoad: USA Rolls Out
Arma 3 Tac-Ops DLC This Month
Serious Sam 3 VR: BFE Launches
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Obsidian Tease
Why Call of Duty Reenlisted in WWII 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.