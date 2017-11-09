Arma 3 Tac-Ops DLC This Month

The Arma 3 Tac-Ops DLC Mission Pack consists of a set of missions that provide a true combat experience in an unrestricted war zone. Here, players will need to lead their brothers in arms through situations that require careful preparation, tactical movement and positioning, and skillful shooting – as well as the ability to adapt and improvise at a moment’s notice. The missions should take at least 8+ hours to complete altogether, which soon becomes more depending on people's playstyle and difficulty settings. Players are also strongly encouraged to replay the missions with a different approach – or even from another unit’s perspective in some of the operations.



The key features of the Arma 3 Tac-Ops Mission Pack include:

3 Singleplayer Operations – Designed for the experienced Arma player, this Mission Pack features three challenging military operations: Beyond Hope - Nine years prior to the "East Wind" conflict, civil war rages through the Republic of Altis and Stratis. Stepping Stone - NATO reinforcements responding to the "East Wind" crisis must first secure the strategic island of Malden. Steel Pegasus - During the invasion of Altis, NATO forces stage a daring air assault to open a second front.

Authentic Warfare – Experience what true military combat is like with missions that favor intelligence, caution, and patience above all else. Fight alongside multiple armed forces, and lead your unit to victory, alive.

Evolving Battlefield – Discover how your conduct and decisions on the battlefield can affect the operation by completing, failing, or ignoring (optional) objectives.

Replayability – Replay a selection of missions from a different unit’s perspective to gain a greater understanding of the operation. Try out various tactics and figure out how to achieve your objectives in different ways.

After Action Report (AAR) Videos – Develop your understanding of military tactics and combat with practical mission-specific insights from one of our military consultants.

And More – Listen to newly composed music tracks, unlock additional Steam Achievements, and take advantage of new scripted systems to help create advanced custom Arma 3 scenarios.