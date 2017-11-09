Arma 3 Tac-Ops DLC This Month

Bohemia Interactive unveils
new Tac-Ops
DLC coming to Arma 3
on November 30th, saying this will add three new single-player missions to their
military shooter sequel. Here's the big picture:
The Arma 3 Tac-Ops DLC
Mission Pack consists of a set of missions that provide a true combat experience
in an unrestricted war zone. Here, players will need to lead their brothers in
arms through situations that require careful preparation, tactical movement and
positioning, and skillful shooting – as well as the ability to adapt and
improvise at a moment’s notice. The missions should take at least 8+ hours to
complete altogether, which soon becomes more depending on people's playstyle and
difficulty settings. Players are also strongly encouraged to replay the missions
with a different approach – or even from another unit’s perspective in some of
the operations.
The key features of the Arma 3 Tac-Ops Mission Pack include:
- 3 Singleplayer Operations – Designed for
the experienced Arma player, this Mission Pack features three challenging
military operations:
- Beyond Hope - Nine years prior to the
"East Wind" conflict, civil war rages through the Republic of Altis and
Stratis.
- Stepping Stone - NATO reinforcements
responding to the "East Wind" crisis must first secure the strategic
island of Malden.
- Steel Pegasus - During the invasion of
Altis, NATO forces stage a daring air assault to open a second front.
- Authentic Warfare – Experience what true
military combat is like with missions that favor intelligence, caution, and
patience above all else. Fight alongside multiple armed forces, and lead
your unit to victory, alive.
- Evolving Battlefield – Discover how your
conduct and decisions on the battlefield can affect the operation by
completing, failing, or ignoring (optional) objectives.
- Replayability – Replay a selection of
missions from a different unit’s perspective to gain a greater understanding
of the operation. Try out various tactics and figure out how to achieve your
objectives in different ways.
- After Action Report (AAR) Videos – Develop
your understanding of military tactics and combat with practical
mission-specific insights from one of our military consultants.
- And More – Listen to newly composed music
tracks, unlock additional Steam Achievements, and take advantage of new
scripted systems to help create advanced custom Arma 3 scenarios.