Serious Sam 3 VR: BFE Launches

[Nov 09, 2017, 6:33 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Croteam now offer Serious Sam 3 VR: BFE on Steam, offering a virtual reality take on the newest installment in the hectic shooter series. This supports Windows and Linux, and requires either a Vive or a Rift headset. This video provides a look at this in action, and the announcement has more details:

Croteam and Devolver Digital have launched Serious Sam 3 VR: BFE to complete an unbelievable run of premiere VR releases this year including Serious Sam VR and The Talos Principle VR. The VR remaster of Croteam’s best-selling shooter is available on Steam with a 10 percent discount for all users plus an additional 10 percent off for users that own the standard Serious Sam 3 [http://store.steampowered.com/app/567670/].

Serious Sam 3 VR: BFE is a virtual reality action shooter, a glorious throwback to the golden age of first-person with true VR locomotion support, online cooperative mode, and versus deathmatch. Serving as a prequel to the original indie and Game of the Year sensation, Serious Sam: The First Encounter, Serious Sam VR 3: BFE takes place during the Earth’s final struggle against Mental’s invading legions of beasts and mercenaries.

