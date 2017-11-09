Serious Sam 3 VR: BFE Launches

|
Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Croteam now offer Serious Sam 3 VR: BFE on Steam, offering a virtual reality take on the newest installment in the hectic shooter series. This supports Windows and Linux, and requires either a Vive or a Rift headset. This video provides a look at this in action, and the announcement has more details:
