 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Obsidian Tease

[Nov 09, 2017, 10:20 am ET] - 17 Comments

A tweet from Obsidian seems to tease a new game announcement, as it lays out the developer's resume to date with a conspicuous line of question marks apparently signifying their next project (thanks VG247). Here's what they posted:

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords

Neverwinter Nights 2

Alpha Protocol

Fallout: New Vegas

Dungeon Siege III

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Pillars of Eternity

Armored Warfare

Pathfinder Adventures

Tyranny

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

???

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Obsidian Tease
Why Call of Duty Reenlisted in WWII
Star Wars Battlefront II Specs
Ascent: Infinite Realm Announced
Morning Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Interviews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Hellbound Announced
LawBreakers Free Weekend
Free Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms Starter Pack 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.