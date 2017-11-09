Obsidian Tease

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
A tweet from Obsidian seems to tease a new game announcement, as it lays out the developer's resume to date with a conspicuous line of question marks apparently signifying their next project (thanks VG247). Here's what they posted:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 9 November 2017, 17:15.
Chatbear Announcements.