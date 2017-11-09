Why Call of Duty Reenlisted in WWII

“Sledgehammer wanted to make Advanced Warfare 2,” Activision CEO Eric Hirshberg told Newsweek. A sequel to 2014’s Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare seemed obvious, as it was regarded positively by fans and critics alike. But Hirshberg and his colleagues saw a deeper trend emerging from their millions-strong audience. Many fans called for the franchise to return to its real history roots; the first six installments of the multi-billion dollar franchise were all set during World War II. And he was confident that Sledgehammer would be the studio to go there. “We knew they would become historians, that they would tackle it with authenticity, give it tremendous care and we also knew they would capture the unspeakable scale of World War II.”