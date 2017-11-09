 
Why Call of Duty Reenlisted in WWII

[Nov 09, 2017, 10:20 am ET] - 15 Comments

How The New Call Of Duty Reinvents Old Battlegrounds on Newsweek hears from Activision CEO Eric Hirshberg about Call of Duty: WWII, the just-released military shooter that revisits its original setting (thanks GameSpot). One tidbit from the conversation is how this return to World War II came to be, as Hirshberg explains that the developers at Sledgehammer wanted to go back to the future and make Advanced Warfare 2 before the executive branch exerted creative influence:

“Sledgehammer wanted to make Advanced Warfare 2,” Activision CEO Eric Hirshberg told Newsweek. A sequel to 2014’s Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare seemed obvious, as it was regarded positively by fans and critics alike. But Hirshberg and his colleagues saw a deeper trend emerging from their millions-strong audience. Many fans called for the franchise to return to its real history roots; the first six installments of the multi-billion dollar franchise were all set during World War II. And he was confident that Sledgehammer would be the studio to go there. “We knew they would become historians, that they would tackle it with authenticity, give it tremendous care and we also knew they would capture the unspeakable scale of World War II.”

Why Call of Duty Reenlisted in WWII
