 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Star Wars Battlefront II Specs

[Nov 09, 2017, 10:20 am ET] - 16 Comments

The GeForce website now offers NVIDIA's assessment of the performance you can expect from their graphics cards to run Star Wars Battlefront II, the upcoming Star Wars action sequel. They also point the way to this post about the recent beta that offers general system specifications. NVIDIA recommends a GTX 1060 to run the game at 1920x1080, a GTX 1070 for 2560x1440, and a GTX 1080 Ti for 3840x2160. And here are the system specs:

SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS (PC)

Minimum Requirements

  • OS: 64-bit Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10
  • Processor (AMD): AMD FX-6350
  • Processor (Intel): Intel Core i5 6600K
  • Memory: 8GB RAM
  • Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon™ HD 7850 2GB
  • Graphics card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 660 2GB
  • DirectX: 11.0 Compatible video card or equivalent
  • Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection
  • Hard-drive space: 25GB

Recommended Requirements

  • OS: 64-bit Windows 10 or later
  • Processor (AMD): AMD FX 8350 Wraith
  • Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7 6700 or equivalent
  • Memory: 16GB RAM
  • Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon™ RX 480 4GB
  • Graphics card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1060 3GB
  • DirectX: 11.1 Compatible video card or equivalent
  • Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection
  • Hard-drive space: 25GB

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Obsidian Tease
Why Call of Duty Reenlisted in WWII
Star Wars Battlefront II Specs
Ascent: Infinite Realm Announced
Morning Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Interviews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Hellbound Announced
LawBreakers Free Weekend
Free Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms Starter Pack 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.