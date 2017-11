Star Wars Battlefront II Specs

SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS (PC)



Minimum Requirements OS: 64-bit Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10

Processor (AMD): AMD FX-6350

Processor (Intel): Intel Core i5 6600K

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon™ HD 7850 2GB

Graphics card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 660 2GB

DirectX: 11.0 Compatible video card or equivalent

Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

Hard-drive space: 25GB Recommended Requirements OS: 64-bit Windows 10 or later

Processor (AMD): AMD FX 8350 Wraith

Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7 6700 or equivalent

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon™ RX 480 4GB

Graphics card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1060 3GB

DirectX: 11.1 Compatible video card or equivalent

Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

Hard-drive space: 25GB

The GeForce website now offers NVIDIA's assessment of the performance you can expect from their graphics cards to run, the upcoming Star Wars action sequel. They also point the way to this post about the recent beta that offers general system specifications. NVIDIA recommends a GTX 1060 to run the game at 1920x1080, a GTX 1070 for 2560x1440, and a GTX 1080 Ti for 3840x2160. And here are the system specs: