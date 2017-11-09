Ascent: Infinite Realm Announced

Kakao Games announces plans to publish the western release of Ascent:
Infinite Realm, an MMORPG currently in development at Bluehole, the South Korean
studio behind TERA and PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS. This
reveal trailer offers
a look, and here's the announcement:
Today, Kakao Games has announced
that it will be publishing the new MMORPG Ascent: Infinite Realm, or A:IR, in
Western territories. This upcoming MMORPG for PC is being developed by Bluehole,
a leading South Korean studio known for the highly successful Tera and their
recent blockbuster hit PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.
A:IR was unveiled during today’s G-Star Bluehole media showcase in Busan, South
Korea. The media briefing showcased A:IR’s open world―marrying a steampunk
setting with high fantasy magical elements―as well as the Realm vs Realm (RvR)
aerial combat feature that pits all kinds of fantastical ships against one
another. A:IR will be playable at the Bluehole booth (A04) during the G-Star
exhibition, held at the Busan Exhibition & Convention Center (BEXCO).
Kakao Games expects to prepare a first Beta test for Ascent: Infinite Realm in
the first half of 2018. Initially, Kakao Games intends to localize the game in
English, German, and French.
Minsung Kim, CEO of Kakao Games Europe, said: “All of us at Kakao Games are very
proud to be able to work with the remarkable talent at Bluehole and bring their
new AAA MMORPG to Western audiences. We are confident that we can localize their
creative vision effectively and help make A:IR into a massive global success.”