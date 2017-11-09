 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Ascent: Infinite Realm Announced

[Nov 09, 2017, 10:20 am ET] - 2 Comments

Kakao Games announces plans to publish the western release of Ascent: Infinite Realm, an MMORPG currently in development at Bluehole, the South Korean studio behind TERA and PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS. This reveal trailer offers a look, and here's the announcement:

Today, Kakao Games has announced that it will be publishing the new MMORPG Ascent: Infinite Realm, or A:IR, in Western territories. This upcoming MMORPG for PC is being developed by Bluehole, a leading South Korean studio known for the highly successful Tera and their recent blockbuster hit PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

A:IR was unveiled during today’s G-Star Bluehole media showcase in Busan, South Korea. The media briefing showcased A:IR’s open world―marrying a steampunk setting with high fantasy magical elements―as well as the Realm vs Realm (RvR) aerial combat feature that pits all kinds of fantastical ships against one another. A:IR will be playable at the Bluehole booth (A04) during the G-Star exhibition, held at the Busan Exhibition & Convention Center (BEXCO).

Watch today’s new trailer for a first ever look at A:IR’s gameplay and features: https://youtu.be/uvZo59uhz5E

Kakao Games expects to prepare a first Beta test for Ascent: Infinite Realm in the first half of 2018. Initially, Kakao Games intends to localize the game in English, German, and French.

Minsung Kim, CEO of Kakao Games Europe, said: “All of us at Kakao Games are very proud to be able to work with the remarkable talent at Bluehole and bring their new AAA MMORPG to Western audiences. We are confident that we can localize their creative vision effectively and help make A:IR into a massive global success.”

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Obsidian Tease
Why Call of Duty Reenlisted in WWII
Star Wars Battlefront II Specs
Ascent: Infinite Realm Announced
Morning Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Interviews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Hellbound Announced
LawBreakers Free Weekend
Free Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms Starter Pack 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.