Hellbound Announced

[Nov 08, 2017, 7:46 pm ET] - 4 Comments

Saibot Studios announces Hellbound, drawing our attention by describing this as a 90s-style first-person shooter that's using the Unreal Engine 4 to capture the feel of classics such as DOOM, QUAKE, and Duke Nukem 3D. This trailer (NSFW) teases the game and its BFGs, and if you're drawn in, you can sign up for the closed beta test on the official website. Here's word:

Hellbound is the latest PC title by Saibot Studios, the team behind popular horror series Doorways. Inspired by DOOM, Quake, Duke Nukem 3D, Blood and many other shooters of the past, the game experience is focused on shooting, explosions, blood and speed. You have never played something so GROTESQUE!

Players take control of Hellgore, a big-ass motherf*cker who kills demons in Hell. That’s it. Is there a story behind all this? Well… yes, there’s a story, but it's not that important! The real protagonists are the fast-paced action and the gory violence.

Hellbound will be available very soon in PC, first as a Survival Mode that will equip players with the heaviest fire guns of Hell to pit them against hordes of fearsome demons and other monstrous enemies. Closed beta registration is now open on the official Website.

