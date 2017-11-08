Hellbound Announced

Hellbound is the latest PC title by Saibot Studios, the team behind popular horror series Doorways. Inspired by DOOM, Quake, Duke Nukem 3D, Blood and many other shooters of the past, the game experience is focused on shooting, explosions, blood and speed. You have never played something so GROTESQUE!



Players take control of Hellgore, a big-ass motherf*cker who kills demons in Hell. That’s it. Is there a story behind all this? Well… yes, there’s a story, but it's not that important! The real protagonists are the fast-paced action and the gory violence.



Hellbound will be available very soon in PC, first as a Survival Mode that will equip players with the heaviest fire guns of Hell to pit them against hordes of fearsome demons and other monstrous enemies. Closed beta registration is now open on the official Website.