Hellbound Announced

Saibot Studios announces Hellbound, drawing our attention by describing this as a 90s-style first-person shooter that's using the Unreal Engine 4 to capture the feel of classics such as DOOM, QUAKE, and Duke Nukem 3D. This trailer (NSFW) teases the game and its BFGs, and if you're drawn in, you can sign up for the closed beta test on the official website. Here's word:
