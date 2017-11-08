LawBreakers Free Weekend

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
A Steam Community Announcement informs us that this weekend will be another free trial for LawBreakers, the multiplayer shooter from Boss Key Productions. This will get underway tomorrow, and this post notes that and the game is also currently on sale for half off, and that they will conduct a free Collector's Edition giveaway tomorrow as well, though this involves purchasing the base version. Here's word on the free weekend:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 9 November 2017, 03:05.
Chatbear Announcements.