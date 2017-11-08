 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

LawBreakers Free Weekend

[Nov 08, 2017, 7:46 pm ET] - 6 Comments

A Steam Community Announcement informs us that this weekend will be another free trial for LawBreakers, the multiplayer shooter from Boss Key Productions. This will get underway tomorrow, and this post notes that and the game is also currently on sale for half off, and that they will conduct a free Collector's Edition giveaway tomorrow as well, though this involves purchasing the base version. Here's word on the free weekend:

Get your keyboard + mice ready - a Free Weekend on Steam is coming at ya this Thursday, November 9. There has never been a better time to convince your friends and family to Get in the Game. So, be sure to tell your friends who haven’t yet jumped into the chaos of zero-g that this is the chance they have been waiting for. The latest version of LawBreakers now has more onboarding materials like the Guided Tutorial, our Ranked Mode Boss Leagues and much more!

But that’s not all! Not only can you and your friends jump into the gravity defying action of LawBreakers for free this weekend, we’ve also made sure to celebrate this event with a huge 50% off sale. It’s the perfect time to buy during this limited time offer, because half-off won’t last forever.

And for our most devoted fans, we’re going to be running a LawBreakers Collector’s Edition giveaway! You’ll be able to win one of the super limited, sold out Collector’s Editions for your platform of choice. Stay tuned to our channel, as details are coming soon!

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Hellbound Announced
LawBreakers Free Weekend
Free Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms Starter Pack
GOG Revives Three Sierra Classics
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Interviews
Evening Patches
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
etc., etc.
Into the Black
F2P Battlerite Launches
Total War: ROME II - Empire Divided This Month
New HITMAN Plans
Call of Duty: WWII's Big Launch 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.