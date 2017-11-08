LawBreakers Free Weekend

Get your keyboard + mice ready - a Free Weekend on Steam is coming at ya this Thursday, November 9. There has never been a better time to convince your friends and family to Get in the Game. So, be sure to tell your friends who haven’t yet jumped into the chaos of zero-g that this is the chance they have been waiting for. The latest version of LawBreakers now has more onboarding materials like the Guided Tutorial, our Ranked Mode Boss Leagues and much more!



But that’s not all! Not only can you and your friends jump into the gravity defying action of LawBreakers for free this weekend, we’ve also made sure to celebrate this event with a huge 50% off sale. It’s the perfect time to buy during this limited time offer, because half-off won’t last forever.



And for our most devoted fans, we’re going to be running a LawBreakers Collector’s Edition giveaway! You’ll be able to win one of the super limited, sold out Collector’s Editions for your platform of choice. Stay tuned to our channel, as details are coming soon!