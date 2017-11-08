Free Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms Starter Pack

 
[Nov 08, 2017, 7:46 pm ET] - Post a Comment

The Idle Champions Starter Pack for Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms is free on Steam for the next 48 hours. This offers a quick leg up in this free-to-play Dungeons & Dragons adventure game for Windows and macOS. Word is: "Get an entry-level boost to start your Idle Champions adventure with a piece of gear for Bruenor and two Gold Chests." The free offer runs until noon Eastern time on Sunday.

