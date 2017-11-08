GOG Revives Three Sierra Classics

The good old gamers at GOG.com announce they've added three classic Sierra games
from back in the day to the DRM-free offerings on their service, Rise of the
Dragon
, Heart of China
, and Conqueror A.D. 1086
. Here's word
on the new additions, which include a pair of games developed by
Dynamix:
Take a few bytes of gaming history with GOG.com, the digital game
store where the oldies come to play.
Today, three productions from the Sierra & Dynamix back catalog return,
including two legendary Jeff Tunnell adventures (designer for Incredible
Machines, Willy Beamish, and Betrayal at Krondor) – fully restored for with
modern computers, exclusively on GOG.com:
Rise of the Dragon
With its noir cyberpunk setting, the Blade Runner inspirations are undeniable
and that's a good enough reason to not pass this one by. Furthermore, the
story-heavy gameplay and stylish art set the stage for years of unforgettable
Sierra adventures, making Rise of the Dragon an influential release and
noteworthy experience even today.
Heart of China
A product of its time through and through, this 1991 adventure plays like an
interactive-comic trip through an admittedly outmoded depiction of 1930s China.
According to Computer Gaming World, "Heart of China is everything a good
adventure movie should be: fast-paced, tense, ingenious, witty, varied of locale
and light of plot. Above all, it is entertaining." It was labeled one of the 50
best computer games ever by PC Format in 1991.
Conqueror A.D. 1086
Fast-forward a few years to 1995, and travel back to medieval Europe. Conqueror
A.D. 1086 is a blend of strategy, management, and a sprinkle of action – taking
you from but a child, to conqueror of lands or slayer of dragons.