GOG Revives Three Sierra Classics

[Nov 08, 2017, 7:46 pm ET] - 8 Comments

The good old gamers at GOG.com announce they've added three classic Sierra games from back in the day to the DRM-free offerings on their service, Rise of the Dragon, Heart of China, and Conqueror A.D. 1086. Here's word on the new additions, which include a pair of games developed by Dynamix:

Take a few bytes of gaming history with GOG.com, the digital game store where the oldies come to play.

Today, three productions from the Sierra & Dynamix back catalog return, including two legendary Jeff Tunnell adventures (designer for Incredible Machines, Willy Beamish, and Betrayal at Krondor) – fully restored for with modern computers, exclusively on GOG.com:

Rise of the Dragon
With its noir cyberpunk setting, the Blade Runner inspirations are undeniable and that's a good enough reason to not pass this one by. Furthermore, the story-heavy gameplay and stylish art set the stage for years of unforgettable Sierra adventures, making Rise of the Dragon an influential release and noteworthy experience even today.

Heart of China
A product of its time through and through, this 1991 adventure plays like an interactive-comic trip through an admittedly outmoded depiction of 1930s China. According to Computer Gaming World, "Heart of China is everything a good adventure movie should be: fast-paced, tense, ingenious, witty, varied of locale and light of plot. Above all, it is entertaining." It was labeled one of the 50 best computer games ever by PC Format in 1991.

Conqueror A.D. 1086
Fast-forward a few years to 1995, and travel back to medieval Europe. Conqueror A.D. 1086 is a blend of strategy, management, and a sprinkle of action – taking you from but a child, to conqueror of lands or slayer of dragons.

